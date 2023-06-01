CenterBook Partners LP Boosts Stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,950 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 17.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 6.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 70.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 101,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 41,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 25.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,796,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,168 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BKD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Up 0.7 %

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

NYSE BKD opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.19. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $5.80.

(Get Rating)

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.