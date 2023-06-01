CenterBook Partners LP Cuts Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

CenterBook Partners LP lowered its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Aramark were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,758,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,271,000 after purchasing an additional 302,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aramark by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,358,000 after buying an additional 198,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Aramark by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,894,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,708,000 after buying an additional 121,578 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Aramark by 12.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,831,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,352,000 after buying an additional 428,855 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Aramark by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,780,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,941,000 after buying an additional 27,548 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $39.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.05 and a 200 day moving average of $38.93. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Aramark has a 12-month low of $28.74 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.81%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Aramark from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Aramark from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.27.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

