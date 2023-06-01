CenterBook Partners LP Has $428,000 Stock Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

CenterBook Partners LP trimmed its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,849 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 315.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 45,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $1,927,224.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,228,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,850,664. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 45,723 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $1,927,224.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,228,960 shares in the company, valued at $346,850,664. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Nicholas Cumins sold 28,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $1,288,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,816.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,698 shares of company stock valued at $13,083,953. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bentley Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $48.78 on Thursday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $49.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.71 and its 200-day moving average is $40.64.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSY has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Griffin Securities raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

