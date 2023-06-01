CenterBook Partners LP Has $465,000 Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

CenterBook Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,965 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 65.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 70,263 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 114,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 8.1% during the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 295,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 22,185 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 11.4% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 108,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

ALEX opened at $18.32 on Thursday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average of $19.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is -112.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

