CenterBook Partners LP Has $566,000 Stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AHCO. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 187.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 37,271 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 14,335 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 227,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.33, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $27.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.98.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $780.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.96 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

AHCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $11.30 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.92.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

