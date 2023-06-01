CenterBook Partners LP Has $735,000 Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,881 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPX. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 473.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPX. Truist Financial increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Shares of TPX opened at $35.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average of $37.26. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $44.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.69.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 522.46% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

