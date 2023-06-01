CenterBook Partners LP Has $765,000 Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

CenterBook Partners LP cut its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in RH were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in RH by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RH by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in RH by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in RH by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of RH stock opened at $245.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.30. RH has a 1 year low of $207.37 and a 1 year high of $351.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.08.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.37 million. RH had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.78 EPS. Analysts expect that RH will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RH shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $298.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $338.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of RH from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of RH from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.06.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

