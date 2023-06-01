CenterBook Partners LP Increases Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,431 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,352 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.13% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,018,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 698,808 shares during the period. Price Jennifer C. grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1,280.0% in the third quarter. Price Jennifer C. now owns 690,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 640,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 979.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 596,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 541,468 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 361.7% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 542,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 424,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 15.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,045,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,087,000 after acquiring an additional 416,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.15. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $15.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Ryan Levenson bought 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,905. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 260,928 shares of company stock worth $1,678,812. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

(Get Rating)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.