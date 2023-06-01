CenterBook Partners LP Invests $425,000 in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $6,522,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,742,474.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,556,328 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of K stock opened at $66.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.96. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on K. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.27.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Featured Articles

