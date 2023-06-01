CenterBook Partners LP Purchases Shares of 3,971 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.08.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 134,084 shares of company stock valued at $47,689,110 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $378.34 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $419.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $290.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

