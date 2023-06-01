CenterBook Partners LP Sells 5,659 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,659 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Wayfair by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

W has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.59.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $40.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.62. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $76.35.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 4,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $175,349.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,832 shares in the company, valued at $3,327,282.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 5,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $189,889.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,898,019.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 4,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $175,349.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,327,282.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,356 shares of company stock worth $987,176. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

