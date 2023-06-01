CenterBook Partners LP Takes $408,000 Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,722 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 370.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in First Solar by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Price Performance

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $202.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 520.42 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.77 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $248.00 to $277.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $1,435,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,385.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $1,435,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,385.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total transaction of $573,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,707.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,409 shares of company stock worth $12,065,073 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.