Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$11.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$8.50. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CG. Bank of America boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$6.30 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. CSFB cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised Centerra Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.80.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CG traded up C$0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,391,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,521. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$5.18 and a one year high of C$10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.17.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

