Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

CSR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Centerspace from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Centerspace from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Centerspace Stock Performance

Shares of CSR stock opened at $58.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $879.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.73. Centerspace has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Centerspace

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.39%.

In other Centerspace news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,510.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,565.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Centerspace

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerspace in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Centerspace in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Centerspace by 395.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Centerspace in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Centerspace by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Further Reading

