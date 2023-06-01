Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Short Interest Update

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,100 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the April 30th total of 292,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Centerspace Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CSR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,033. The stock has a market cap of $879.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Centerspace has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $90.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.75.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centerspace

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Centerspace news, Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.85 per share, for a total transaction of $58,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 54,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,730.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Centerspace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,930,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Centerspace by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Centerspace by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 50,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Centerspace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Centerspace by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,787,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Centerspace from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Colliers Securities raised shares of Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

