Century Lithium (OTC:CYDVF) Trading Down 3.1%

Century Lithium Corp. (OTC:CYDVF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.70. 74,279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 93,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.
Century Lithium Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80.
Century Lithium Company Profile
Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley project that covers an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Century Lithium (CYDVF)
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for Century Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.