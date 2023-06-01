Century Lithium (OTC:CYDVF) Trading Down 3.1%

Century Lithium Corp. (OTC:CYDVF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.70. 74,279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 93,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Century Lithium Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80.

Century Lithium Company Profile



Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley project that covers an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.

