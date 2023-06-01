CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Short Interest Down 10.3% in May

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the April 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CF Bankshares Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of CFBK traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.14. 731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,094. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $85.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.06. CF Bankshares has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $23.95.

Get CF Bankshares alerts:

CF Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CF Bankshares Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFBK. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CF Bankshares by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 252,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 33,015 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in CF Bankshares by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 173,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 83,333 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in CF Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,748 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,569 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company which is engaged in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CF Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.