CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Short Interest Down 10.3% in May

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the April 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
CF Bankshares Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of CFBK traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.14. 731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,094. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $85.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.06. CF Bankshares has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $23.95.
CF Bankshares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is 8.66%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CF Bankshares Company Profile
CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company which is engaged in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CF Bankshares (CFBK)
- A.I. ETF Sold Out Of Monster Energy, Three Ways To Look At It
- Don’t Worry; Sportsman’s Warehouse Will Get Cheaper
- Trinseo’s Dip, Has Something Changed Or Is It Just A Down Cycle
- The Most Upgraded Stocks From The Q1 Earnings Season
- What U-Haul Earnings Are Showing, Heading Up?
Receive News & Ratings for CF Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.