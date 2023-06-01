Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 422,900 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the April 30th total of 456,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Chemomab Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemomab Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. 34.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemomab Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

CMMB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.57. 5,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,296. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.35. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $5.35.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

Featured Articles

