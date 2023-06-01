Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHKEW) Shares Down 8.3%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $63.90 and last traded at $63.90. Approximately 101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.69.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKEW. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 25.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 49.2% in the first quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 216,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after buying an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter.

