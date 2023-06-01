Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chewy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.82.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.87. Chewy has a 52-week low of $22.96 and a 52-week high of $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.28. Chewy had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 45.19%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Chewy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,080,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,363,000 after acquiring an additional 458,417 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chewy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,322,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,936,000 after purchasing an additional 111,193 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Chewy by 16.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,711,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,887,000 after buying an additional 952,703 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 8.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,535,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,933,000 after buying an additional 438,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,419,000 after buying an additional 165,036 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

