China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Short Interest Up 8.3% in May

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 789,900 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the April 30th total of 729,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 11.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of China Jo-Jo Drugstores

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.59% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Trading Up 2.4 %

CJJD traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.74. 613,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,170,631. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc operates as an online and offline retailer and wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It also operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination, and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours.

