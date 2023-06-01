China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHIGet Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Performance

NYSE CPHI opened at $0.34 on Friday. China Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Comprehensive Healthcare, and Protective Products.

