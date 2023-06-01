Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target Cut to $176.00

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $182.00 to $176.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CHRD. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chord Energy from $179.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chord Energy from $213.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.63.

Chord Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $143.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.45. Chord Energy has a 52-week low of $93.35 and a 52-week high of $181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chord Energy

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.94, for a total transaction of $434,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at $34,509,924.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,282,590 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,387,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $760,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,888,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

