Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target Cut to $176.00

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $182.00 to $176.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.04% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CHRD. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chord Energy from $179.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chord Energy from $213.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.63.
Chord Energy Stock Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $143.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.45. Chord Energy has a 52-week low of $93.35 and a 52-week high of $181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.36.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,387,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $760,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,888,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
