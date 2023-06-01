Choreo LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Choreo LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,938 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 13,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.66. 825,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,525,347. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.43. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $102.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

