Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 914,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,666 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Chubb worth $201,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,463,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CB. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.54.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB traded up $2.41 on Thursday, reaching $188.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,235. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $77.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.02.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.65%.

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

