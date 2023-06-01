CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 180,706 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 100.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 360,532 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,706 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Ross Stores worth $41,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $3,071,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,233 shares in the company, valued at $34,529,286.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,047 shares of company stock valued at $7,019,265 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Ross Stores stock opened at $103.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.35. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $122.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.76.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also

