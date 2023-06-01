CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 483,443 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 105.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 942,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483,443 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.23% of Howmet Aerospace worth $37,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,704,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.6% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 7.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 91.1% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 199,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 95,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 256,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 28,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HWM opened at $42.85 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $45.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HWM. Argus upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

