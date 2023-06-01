CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 489,602 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,011,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 489,602 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $26,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,319,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,343,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,980 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,107,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,635 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,995,746 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $449,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $31.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $44.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.99. The company has a market cap of $132.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.23, a PEG ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.52.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

