CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $32.38 Million Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 130.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 181,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,513 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $32,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 167.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF stock opened at $137.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.20 and a 200 day moving average of $139.43. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $155.91.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

