CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $43.05 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 100.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,132 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Marriott International worth $43,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Insider Activity

Marriott International Stock Performance

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,484 shares of company stock worth $4,131,974 over the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $169.79 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $183.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 24.33%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

