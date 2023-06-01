CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $49.43 Million Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 102.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 200,285 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.31% of FMC worth $49,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMC. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 269.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in FMC by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC opened at $104.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.82. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $134.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.49%.

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas acquired 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

