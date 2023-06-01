CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 89.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,955 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $47,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,420,000 after buying an additional 57,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $240.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.27. The firm has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

