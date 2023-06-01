CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 799,915 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,297 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $54,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth about $35,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 1,735.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE HDB opened at $64.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.32. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $51.04 and a one year high of $71.76. The firm has a market cap of $119.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.5935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Featured Articles

