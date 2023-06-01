CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,911 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.23% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $36,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,841 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,447,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,661,000 after acquiring an additional 490,045 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $32,550,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,333,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,032,000 after acquiring an additional 422,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4,008.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 421,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,264,000 after acquiring an additional 411,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 0.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $79.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.83. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $99.66.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Recommended Stories

