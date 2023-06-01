CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 865 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.06% of AON worth $39,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in AON by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in AON by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $308.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $338.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.24.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

