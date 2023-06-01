CIBC Trims National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Target Price to C$108.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$110.00 to C$108.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.50 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$105.86.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock traded down C$1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$96.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,690. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$82.16 and a twelve month high of C$104.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$98.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$97.84. The stock has a market cap of C$32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.41 by C$0.15. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 34.98%. The business had revenue of C$2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5862745 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

