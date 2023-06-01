CIBC Trims National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Target Price to C$108.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$110.00 to C$108.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.39% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.50 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$105.86.
National Bank of Canada Stock Performance
Shares of National Bank of Canada stock traded down C$1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$96.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,690. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$82.16 and a twelve month high of C$104.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$98.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$97.84. The stock has a market cap of C$32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11.
About National Bank of Canada
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
Featured Articles
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.