Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Trading Up 11.1%

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Rating) was up 11.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 403,199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 613,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.56, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 9.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$44.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 3.44.

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

