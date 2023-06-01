Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Short Interest Update

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the April 30th total of 2,570,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 726,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ CINF traded down $2.38 on Wednesday, hitting $96.50. 1,299,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,808. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 804.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CINF. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

