Cipher Capital LP Buys Shares of 30,919 Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 290.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $2,627,150.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at $773,689.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.23. The company had a trading volume of 398,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.62 and its 200-day moving average is $61.45. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $80.89. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Equity Residential from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.12.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

