Cipher Capital LP Invests $1.56 Million in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 34.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ALSN. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Price Performance

In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $99,138.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,673.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ALSN traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $47.93. The company had a trading volume of 191,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,120. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $50.64.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 67.83%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

See Also

