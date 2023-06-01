Cipher Capital LP Invests $1.65 Million in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOXA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,282,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976,775 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,659,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,219 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,379,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,435,000 after purchasing an additional 756,487 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,174,000 after purchasing an additional 637,439 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 296.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 538,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,529,000 after purchasing an additional 402,816 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOXA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.37. 1,101,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,254,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.68.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

