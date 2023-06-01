Cipher Capital LP Invests $1.75 Million in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth about $108,564,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ciena by 379.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,979,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,931,000 after buying an additional 1,566,175 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,849,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ciena by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,827,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,330,000 after buying an additional 933,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,636,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.96. The stock had a trading volume of 274,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,503. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $56.38. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.39 and its 200-day moving average is $48.28.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.04 million. Ciena had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,092. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,092. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $126,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,088,677.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,582 shares of company stock valued at $954,572 in the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ciena in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ciena from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

