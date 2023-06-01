Cipher Capital LP Makes New $1.85 Million Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Clorox by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 276.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Clorox by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Clorox by 81.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.

Clorox Stock Up 0.0 %

CLX traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.22. The stock had a trading volume of 258,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,860. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $178.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

