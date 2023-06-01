Cipher Capital LP Makes New $1.90 Million Investment in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 28.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCEP shares. Argus lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Societe Generale upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.15 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €65.00 ($69.89) in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.09.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Shares of CCEP stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.93. The stock had a trading volume of 313,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,166. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $66.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.41.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.