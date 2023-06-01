Cipher Capital LP Purchases 2,970 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Cipher Capital LP boosted its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 172.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,696 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in HubSpot by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in HubSpot by 0.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in HubSpot by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 2,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.81, for a total value of $1,174,859.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,603,742.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $8,611,217. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.04.

Shares of HUBS stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $520.97. The stock had a trading volume of 204,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,693. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $522.69. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of -174.95 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $438.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.51.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

