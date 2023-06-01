Cipher Capital LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cipher Capital LP lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 52,444 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. StockNews.com raised Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.39.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,844,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,200,715. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $98.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $110.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.11.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 96.45%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

