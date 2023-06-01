Cipher Capital LP Sells 33,622 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Cipher Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,622 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 156,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $2,205,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 1.7 %

LSCC traded up $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $82.68. 416,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,092. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 28.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSCC. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.18.

Insider Activity

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 17,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $1,419,429.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,539,130.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 17,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $1,419,429.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,539,130.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $32,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,427 shares of company stock valued at $9,507,153. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

Further Reading

