Cipher Capital LP Takes $1.41 Million Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after purchasing an additional 16,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research lowered M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.74.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

M&T Bank Stock Performance

In other news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.65. The company had a trading volume of 286,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,077. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.45.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.