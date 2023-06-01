Cipher Capital LP Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Lam Research by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $39,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
Lam Research Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of LRCX traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $614.72. 521,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,139. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $644.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $82.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $532.17 and a 200 day moving average of $492.97.
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.40 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current year.
Lam Research Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.
About Lam Research
Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.
Further Reading
