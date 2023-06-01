Cipher Capital LP Takes Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,684,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,752,000 after purchasing an additional 33,848 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 196,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.2% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 41,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, Director Robert George Elton purchased 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $79,654.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,471 shares in the company, valued at $79,654.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert George Elton purchased 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $79,654.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,471 shares in the company, valued at $79,654.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ann Fandozzi purchased 18,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,299.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,774.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,993 shares of company stock worth $1,185,754. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RBA. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. OTR Global raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Shares of RBA stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.39. The stock had a trading volume of 338,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.72 and a 12-month high of $72.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.33.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.20%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

